KALISPELL, Mont. - An investigation is in progress surrounding the death of a grizzly bear in the North Fork of the Flathead River in northwest Montana.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a resident discovered a grizzly bear carcass near Coal Creek Road May 18. According to the investigation by FWP and U.S. Wildlife Services, the male bear was 2 to 3-years-old and wearing a GPS radio collar put on by FWP from a past management capture.
FWP said in their release GPS radio data indicates the bear probably died the night of May 16.
Killing, harming or harassing grizzly bears is illegal with the exception of self-defense or defense of others, because they are under federal protection.
The investigation is underway; thus, no further information is available at this time.
FWP is may offer a cash reward to anyone with information regarding the grizzly bear death--call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), callers can stay anonymous.