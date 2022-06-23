FLATHEAD NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Windows were broken, bear-resistant food storage boxes and more were damaged at the Sylvia Lake Campground on the Tally Lake Ranger District.

The vandalism happened on Wednesday and now the Tally Lake Ranger District is looking for information on who is responsible.

“Vandalism is costly. Beyond the expense of repairing this senseless damage, it hinders the safety and enjoyment of others recreating in this beautiful corner of their public lands this summer,” the Flathead National Forest Facebook wrote.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the crime is asked to contact the Tally Lake Ranger District at 406-758-5200.