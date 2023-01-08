KALISPELL, Mont. - Samaritan House in Kalispell is inviting those in need to come and get resources and help.
Winter Warm Up will be on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Gateway Community Center, 1203 Highway 2 West, Kalispell.
Free bus service to the event will be offered by Mountain Climber from any regular bus stop.
Those who stop by can get help with a number of things, including clothing, winter wear, financial information and more.
Anyone with questions or who are looking to donate time or money can call 406-752-7266.
