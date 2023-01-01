Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Lone Pine State Park is hosting educational workshops in January.
Intro to Snowshoeing Workshops
Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 12-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $4 per person, including snowshoe rental
Beginning Jan. 8 and continuing each Sunday for the rest of the month, Lone Pine will host Intro to Snowshoeing workshops from 12-12:30 p.m. The cost will be $4 per person, which includes 30 minutes of instruction in snowshoe fit, skills and snow safety using the park’s rental equipment, and snowshoe rental for the rest of the day. Participants can keep their rental gear until 3pm if they want to take a self-guided hike on the trails at Lone Pine following the program.
Space is limited to 12 participants in each session, so call (406) 755- 2706, ext. 0 to reserve a spot.
Snowshoes are also available to rent on a first come, first served basis during visitor center hours. The Lone Pine visitor center is open yearround, Wednesdays – Saturdays from 10am – 3pm and Sundays from 12:30pm – 3pm. For visitors not registered for a guided hike or workshop, the cost to rent snowshoes is $5 per pair or $10 for a group of up to five people.
Fly Tying Workshop
Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $30, which covers all four sessions.
Back by popular demand, fly tying enthusiast and former Lone Pine ranger Derrick Rathe returns with a four-session workshop this winter. Come beat cabin fever by learning a new skill. This class is intended for people who want to get into tying their own flies. All the equipment will be provided for the class, and participants will get to take home the flies they tie. The class will cover basic nymph, dry, and streamer patterns, along with tips and tricks when tying other patterns.
Space is limited to 10 participants, so call (406) 755- 2706, ext. 0 to reserve your spot.
For more information call the park visitor center at (406) 755-2706, ext. 0
