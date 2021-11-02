POLSON, Mont. - A woman is accused of fatally running over another woman on purpose near Polson Sunday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Lake County 911 received a report at around 6 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Huckleberry Lane, southeast of Polson.
In a release, LCSO said the investigation determined the driver, identified as Sharon Whitworth, 56, of Polson, purposefully hit Tonya Charles, 63, of Polson, resulting in Charles' death.
Whitworth was arrested on deliberate homicide charges and is at the Lake County Detention Center.
LCSO will not share any further details on the investigation at this time.