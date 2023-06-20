MARTIN CITY, Mont. - A 37-year-old woman died after an alleged hit-and-run in Martin City Sunday.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatal report a man and a woman were sitting in a parked car at Central Avenue and Second Street N at around 1:02 a.m.
Another man approached the vehicle, a verbal altercation started and the woman got out of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
The man inside the vehicle drove forward, hit the woman with the vehicle and left the scene, according to MHP's fatal report.
The woman was sent to Logan Health and later died due to injuries.
