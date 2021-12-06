Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. Light snow will develop by mid morning, becoming moderate for several hours late this morning into the afternoon. The primary impact period is expected between 11am and 4pm. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&