LIBBY, Mont. - A woman died after crashing a car into a moose on Highway 2 near Libby, Montana Friday night.
Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report, at around 5:37 p.m., the car was going westbound on Highway 2 near mile-marker 64 when a moose entered the roadway.
The car hit the moose, causing heavy damage to the front of the car, swerved to the left and stopped in some trees, MHP said.
The driver was brought to Logan Health Care in Kalispell where she died due to her injuries. She was a 67-year-old from Charlo, Montana.