SANDERS CO. Mont. - A woman was killed after she was ejected from her car during a crash on Upper Lunch Creek Rd. and Clayton Rd. Friday night.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened at 11:20 pm.
The driver of a Mazda 6 was driving southbound on Upper Lynch Creek when the car reportedly drifted off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and entering a broadside skid.
MHP says the car left the roadway and hit a fence and a power pole, overturning in a field.
The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Santa Anna, California was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Road conditions at the time were reported to be dry and alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.