LIBBY, Mont. - A woman was found deceased in Flower Creek in Libby Wednesday afternoon.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a report of a body in Flower Creek near the Libby Cemetery and Libby baseball fields around 2:37 pm.
Deputies found a deceased woman, later identified as Sarina Lewis, in the water near the edge of the stream.
An investigation was initiated and the Lincoln County Coroner was notified and responded to transport Lewis.
At this time, the circumstances of her death are not being released, pending further investigation.
