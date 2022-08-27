MARIN CITY, Mont. - A woman has died and a man was flown to a hospital following an early morning shooting.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City around 1:00 am Saturday for a reported shooting.

Deputies found an adult man and adult woman who had been shot during a reported verbal altercation with the suspect.

The man was taken by ALERT to Logan Health in Kalispell, where he remains in serious condition. The woman died at the scene.

At this time the suspect is detained in the Flathead County Detention Center pending an investigation.