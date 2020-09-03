BIGFORK - A deputy officer was reportedly involved in a vehicle collision in front of a grocery store in Bigfork Wednesday night.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) posted to Facebook the deputy was driving northbound on Highway 35 to respond to a report in Many Lakes around 10:24 p.m. A passenger van driving southbound was trying to turn into Harvest Goods and hit the deputy's patrol car, according to The Facebook post from FCSO. The deputy and the two people in the van were uninjured.
Montana Highway Patrol arrested the van driver Serena Henreid-Brooks, 38, of Somers, for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license, no liability insurance and violating probation.
Henreid-Brooks is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center.
MHP is investigating the incident.