Woman wanted for allegedly tampering with public records in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - A woman is wanted in Lincoln County Wednesday for allegedly tampering with public records.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office's wanted poster, Carly Rose Thompson is described as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound woman with blue eyes and brown hair.
There is a $25,000 reward.
Anyone who recognizes Thompson or has information potentially resulting in her arrest is asked to call LCSO at 406-293-4112, or their local law enforcement office.
