KALISPELL, Mont. - The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo will be in Kalispell Aug. 16 through Aug. 20.

Here’s how you can experience “Montana’s Best” in Kalispell this year:

Getting in to the park

Parking is available for $5 per vehicle, per entry. Enter Fair Parking from W. Wyoming St. Accessible parking is available at the front of the lot.

Admission is $8 for attendees 13 to 65 years old, $5 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 and younger.

There are a limited number of “Pay-One-Price” tickets that cost $30 for the carnival available at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and the CHS store in Kalispell. Admission onto the fairgrounds is a separate fee.

Wristbands will also be available at all carnival ticket booths during the fair for $35 each.

Times to know before you go

The fair is open 9:00 am to 10:00 pm daily, except Sunday which operates from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The carnival will be open at the following times:

Wednesday 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, Aug. 17 is Senior/Kids Day at the fair, where seniors ages 65 and over and children ages 12 and under can get into the fairgrounds for free.

Friday, Aug. 18, current military personnel and veterans with a military ID can show the id at the South, Meridian, or North gates between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm and receive free admission along with a Friday general admission rodeo ticket and a $5 food voucher.

Sunday, Aug. 20 is Family Fun Day, where two adults and two children can get in for only $10.

Shows at the Flathead County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Russell Dickerson

Tickets are $45 for reserved seating and $55 for the Party Pit standing area in front of the state in the Main Arena

Show starts at 7:30 pm

Sunday, Aug. 20

Big Air Bash

Tickets are $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for ages 6 to 12

Show starts at 4:00 pm

Rodeo

The PRCA Rodeo and Indian Relay Races

Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds

Tickets for the rodeo on Aug. 17 and 18 are $35 for reserved seating, $30 for general admission for those 13 and older, $15 for those 6 to 12 years old. ADA Accessible seats are also available for $35.

Tickets for the rodeo on Aug. 19 are $35 for reserved seating, $30 for general admission for those 13 and older, $30 for those 6 to 12 years old. ADA Accessible seats are also available for $35.