MISSOULA, Mont. - The forest address the public's concerns about the environmental impacts of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion projects, at the meetings in Condon and Seely Lake.

Members of the Condon community were still unsettled with the information presented at the meetings, and decided to approach Ferguson Law Office with concerns about the scoping package, and the environmental review process moving forward.

Attorney Emily Wilmott speaks about the discrepancies with the amount of acreage available for expansion and approved by the Forest Service.

"The actual realities of the permit that currently exist and what was proposed, it seems very sloppy of them to just have incorrect information," said Emily Wilmott.

The Forest Service is now sorting through all the public comments on the website, now that the comment period is over. Kurt Steele addressed the comments posted by the public.

"So moving forward, we're gonna figure out on the ground and actually look at what acreage is out there and under permit, fix any discrepancies that we have and then if there is any acreage over, that of the permit, we will disclose that fully in the process moving forward," said Kurtis Steele.

The Forest Service plans to hold more public meetings in the future, after reading all of the current public comments.