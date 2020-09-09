HELENA- A missing person advisory has been put out for Sabrina Weldon.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Sabrina was last seen Sunday, September 6 around 11:30 pm when she left Nickel's Gaming Parlour in Helena.
Sabrina left driving a gray 20111 Dodge Ram pickup, license plate 5-47516B.
If you have any information regarding her current whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 406-447-8235.
