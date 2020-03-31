HELENA - Lewis and Clark County announced Tuesday they are holding the primary election on June 2 through mail ballot in a unanimous vote by county commissioners.
“We are taking this pandemic very seriously and looking at all available options for doing County business during this difficult time,” Lewis and Clark County Commission Chair Susan Good Geise said in a release. “Elections are essential and critical and by making the decision to do a mail ballot election, we are encouraging everyone to vote despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This decision protects voters, election judges and staff while still allowing the public's voice to be heard.”
Governor Steve Bullock announced his March 25 directive granting counties the option to hold the June 2 primary via mail ballot, that in-person voting will still be allowed in counties. However, Bullock's directive is to protect Montanans from the possible threat at polling sites in regards to COVID-19.
He included in the directive that counties will be paid back for allowing voters to send their ballots without a postage stamp, according to the release.
Lewis and Clark County residents registered to vote will receive an absentee ballot through the mail by May 8 at their registered address.
Visit the Montana Voter Registration Application to fill out and send a registration form or change your address to the elections office by May 26 in order to receive the ballot on time. To make sure the county received your registration, visit https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or call the county elections office at 406-447-8339.