Montana art organizations to receive $650,000 in grants

MONTANA - The pandemic's wreaked havoc on many aspects of life, from the classroom to traveling and airports. One area particularly hit hard is the arts community, as shows get canceled or go virtual.
The National Endowment of the Arts is working to boost recovery by pumping more than $57.7 million into the industry through grants.
Missoula is known to be an artsy community. Here you get live music at breweries and coffee shops display local artists, but beyond just Missoula, the industry has a huge economic impact.
The Bureaus of Economic Analysis and Labor Statistics report before the pandemic, the arts was a $900 billion industry that supported over five million jobs.
While it is bouncing back, employment is still down 11%.
In Montana, a total of $650,000 will be distributed between five different organizations:
- The Archie Bray Foundation - Helena
- A VOICE - Art Vision and Outreach in Community Education - Pablo
- Mountain Time Arts - Bozeman
- Western Montana Creative Initiatives - Missoula
- Zootown Arts Community Center - Missoula
The executive director at Zootown Arts Community Center, Kia Liszak, explained how tough it was for the pandemic to hit right after they opened their new space downtown.
"It’s really been like making 10 plans for next week," Liszak said. "We’re going to do this if things are like this, we’re going to do this if things are like this, we’re going to do this if things are like this. That’s been really challenging and disruptive to all of us and our psyches.”
The funding is to be used to save jobs, fund facilities, purchase safety supplies and marketing to improve attendance and participation.
Liszak said the funding will make a huge difference, helping the ZACC keep its doors open without layoffs.
As the arts industry bounces back, Americans for the Arts reports attendance as performances increased over 20% between September and December.
