MISSOULA -- If you've had to stay in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic, you know the importance of cleanliness for those businesses.
Holiday Inn's Executive Housekeeper, Bob-Be Sparks, was awarded on Friday, for being a 'Hero of Hospitality.'
Destination Missoula and the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District decided to start a new tradition.
They reached out to Missoula's lodging facilities and requested nominations of essential workers in the hospitality industry.
Bob-Be Sparks stood out among the rest.
She's been in employee at the hotel for 18 years, and was shocked to find out that she was the winner.
"I was just so humbled, but totally blown away," Sparks said.
She said she's passionate about her job.
"I don't have as much interaction with the guests as some of the departments, but I know they're going to have a good room, and that's what's important to me," she said.
Sparks' General Manager, Cindy Smith, said she works harder than anyone else.
"If she get's scores that are not in the high 90's, she's in my office explaining why we got a 99.5% instead of 100% on cleanliness," Smith said.
Destination Missoula's, Kara Bartlett, said she's more than just an outstanding employee.
"She is so passionate about the hospitality industry, but more than that, she's passionate about people and making sure that people around her are safe and comfortable," Bartlett said.
With her purple mask on and tears in her eyes, the emotion of gratitude poured out of Sparks.
"This wasn't the path that I started out on, but this is where I ended up and I can't imagine being anywhere else," Sparks said.
Destination Missoula plans to start a campaign to recognize those on the frontlines.