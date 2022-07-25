Lolo community considers resort tax option

LOLO, Mont. - The Lolo community is exploring the potential of a resort tax to help fund improvements to its infrastructure as the community grows.

Engineering reports show Lolo needs upwards of $18 million in improvements to its sewer and water system to support the community. There's $8 million of ARPA funding available right now, leaving a $10 million dollar gap. The resort tax would be used to help bridge that gap.

Lolo is a thoroughfare down to the Bitterroot and over to Idaho. Commuters and travelers pass by contributing to wear and tear of the roads and utilities.

The idea of this tax is to get those travelers to help pay for upkeep.

“The taxpayers that are paying property taxes are the ones that are paying for those folks to come in and use the facilities, whether its sewer, water, or roads, trails parks, fire services," Shane Stack, director of Missoula County Public Works, said. "There’s a long list of services that are being used by our guests and they aren’t paying for it.”

The initiative is community driven, people in Lolo will create the resort boundary and those within the boundary would ultimately vote to approve the tax if it made it to the ballot after approval from the Montana Department of Commerce, Missoula County Commissioners and 15% of voters in the district sign a petition for the tax.

However, some business owners are expressing concerns over increased operating costs and some residents are against more taxes.

Kevin Noland with the Lolo Community Council recognized the concerns, but boiled it down to a question of this or that.

“The money is going to get spent," Noland said. "If we don’t try to do something, our property taxes are going to increase, that’s the bottom line. I want to do everything I can to keep the cost of housing low, make it affordable for us to stay in here.”

The resort tax would apply to luxury goods, things like hotels and camping facilities, fast food, restaurants and bars, things considered non-essential.

This is the very beginning stages of the process and will be something Montana Right Now continues to follow.

To learn more about the resort tax or to leave comment, click here.