Lower part of Holter Lake under emergency closure

WOLF CREEK, Mont. - Holter Lake is under emergency closure in the lower end for firefighting access to the water Wednesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a Facebook post the closure is in place between Log Gulch Campground and Holter Dam to all recreational activities including, but no limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating.

The Gate of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir remain open to the public.

