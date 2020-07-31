DIXON - The Magpie Rock fire burning just outside of Dixon has exploded to over 3,000 acres with 0% contained.
On Friday, Helicopters were seen flying over the area with buckets of water from the nearby river, in an effort to contain the fire. Over 300 personnel have been assigned to battle the fire, with a fire camp set up just a few miles outside of Dixon.
CSKT Fire Investigator, Devlin Laframbois, said he isn't surprised the fire has spread so quickly.
"With the temperatures, the weather, the typography, and the dryness of the fuel, we expected it to get big fast."
Laframbois said there are a few factors that make the fire difficult to fight.
"The high tempatures, the lact of roads, the terrain, a lot of rock and not a lot of roads in there to use.
He added that as they try and contain the fire, those driving through should be aware.
"I'd like to tell the public to really be careful if they have to travel through the area. A lot of fire traffic on the highways, coming in and out, and so we just don't want any accidents to happen."
Laframbois said the fire is moving southeast towards Revais Creek, and that he isn't worried about it reaching the town of Dixon as of now.
As of Friday afternoon, no structures have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered. However, over 100 head of cattle had to be moved to safety.