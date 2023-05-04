BELT, Mont. - A person was arrested after reports were made of shots being fired in the Belt area.
Dispatch received calls about the shots fired around 12:23 pm Thursday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
In response to hearing the commotion, the school in Belt went into a shelter in place to protect students.
Deputies with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to Belt and talked to witnesses and determined the shots were coming from a house on 1st Ave. North.
A man named Evan Eugene Walter was contacted and placed in custody based on a preliminary investigation for six counts of criminal endangerment.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
An investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.
If you have information or were a witness to this event, you are asked to reach out to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6979.
Slaughter said deputies have canvassed the area, but the sheriff’s office is asking people to reach out if they find any victims or bullet strikes.
