Man escapes from Great Falls Pre-Release Center

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The state Department of Corrections has issued an alert for a missing man who's wanted for escaping the Great Falls Pre-Release Center.
According to a press release, Joseph Brown, 37, provided a positive BA and then left the center without authorization just before 2 Wednesday morning. He was wearing a black overcoat and was carrying a backpack with red trimming on the sides. He has a faded tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his right forearm, the words "LOCO" on his left forearm, and a man's face also tattooed on his left forearm.
Anyone with information on where Brown may be is asked to contact the police.