Marshall Mountain survey results released

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the planning process for the Marshall Mountain recreation area continues, the community is learning more about the future of the popular recreation area thanks to the results of a public survey.
The biggest takeaway from the survey is just the sheer number of people that took part in this process.
More than 1,300 people responded to the survey. Typically, these sorts of surveys only get a few hundred responses, so it's safe to say people care a lot about what's to come for Marshall Mountain.
The survey covered topics about how people would like to use the mountain, potential problems, like dogs, and ways to fund projects and maintenance.
The survey results showed people are very interested in using Marshall for mountain biking, hiking and back country skiing.
While many people want to be able to bring dogs, they also don't want to worry about dog-related problems, like waste and off-leash conflicts.
Nathan McLeod with Missoula Parks and Recreation said this level of community engagement is encouraging for what's ahead.
“I’m super excited," McLeod said. "I think it’s great. I’m a recreationalist as well, so Marshall has a special place in my heart too, as it obviously does for a lot of other people in Missoula. I think the future is bright for this mountain. I think the potential is huge, not just for the development of the property itself, but for potential connections to a much broader landscape.”
The next steps will be to create a master plan, narrowing down how the trails and recreation will look on the mountain.
That's expected to be drafted this spring, with a target adoption by the end of summer.
In the meantime, the mountain is open and a lot of people are using it.
In a two-week span in January, nearly 700 people were recorded at the mountain, McLeod reported.
As overall use picks up, Missoula Parks and Recreation reminds people to follow trail rules to help keep the project on track.
To view the full survey results, click here.
