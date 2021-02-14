Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Periodic light to moderate snow is expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. Of particular concern is the morning and evening commute periods. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&