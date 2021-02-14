Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Saturday they are expecting their second child.
The couple stunned the world when they stepped back from British royal duties and left the spotlight.
They made their final official public appearances in Britain last March, moving to California to avoid the attention of British media.
They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are known in the UK, were married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
Their son Archie was born a year later.
The official statement from their spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
The baby will be the eight in line to the British throne.
In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving personal account of the traumatic experience in the hope of helping others.