Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&