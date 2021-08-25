Missoula Art Museum to unveil teen murals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over the summer, a group of high school students came together in Missoula to create eight new murals showing what freedom means to them.
It's part of the Teen Art Project and the murals will be unveiled at the Missoula Art Museum and Adventure Cycling Wednesday, August 25.
Eighteen students, who didn't know each other beforehand, worked together for two months to create the murals. They collaborated and decided the key freedoms they wanted to express were the freedom to be in nature, the freedom of expression and freedom of choice.
Teen artist Otis Aiello shared what he hopes the community takes away.
"There is a lot of creativity rooted in Missoula and rooted in the youth," Aiello said. "We all have our voices and we want to be heard, and we're not just oblivious to everything that's happening."
Amare Swierc, another teen a part of the project, added she hopes their voices are heard.
"We're really sharing our voices and our opinions," Swierc said. "As teenagers, nobody really takes us seriously, so I hope they see that art and really understand where it's coming from."
Janaina Viera-Marques is the resident teaching artist. She led the students through the process.
She shared how learning to work with people who think differently goes beyond making art.
"How to make those differences combine to make something beautiful from it..." Viera-Marques said. "I hope that was the little seed they're going to take with them after a project like that."
The murals will be unveiled at the Missoula Art Museum and Adventure Cycling at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.
After, they'll be on display at the art park through September.