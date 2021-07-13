Missoula air quality to possibly get better

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula area is beginning to see air quality conditions getting better.
Right now, Missoula County has moderate air quality.
According to Missoula Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield's air quality update, Missoula has less smoke on the ground Tuesday morning and could potentially see further improvement by afternoon.
Winds coming from the north could possibly move the smoke west and south of the Missoula area, Coefield said. Some haze may wait around until noon but should decently clear out once the wind picks up.
Missoula has a 30-percent chance of some thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke might reappear Wednesday as surface and transport winds head west towards Missoula, according to Coefield.