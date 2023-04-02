MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council recently passed a resolution in accordance with Montana house bill 437, which would increase accessibility to drug testing devices in an effort to decrease the use of laced drugs within the community and the treasure state.
If the Montana house bill passes the Senate, the Missoula resolution will go into effect, prioritizing accessibility to the drug testing devices within the county. The devices are used to track if drugs are laced with other deadly substances, as a way to combat accidental overdose deaths.
"We need to realize that we need solutions for people that want to be sober and also solutions for people who are using drugs to help reduce the harm and reduce the amount of overdoses. So fentanyl testing strips is one piece to the large puzzle that we're working on here," said City Councilman Daniel Carlino.
Once the resolution passes, the devices will be distributed across Missoula County, primarily in hospitals and on the university campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.