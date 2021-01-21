MISSOULA — Things are looking a little brighter for businesses like bars and restaurants.
The Missoula City-County Board of Health voted unanimously to make changes to some COVID-19 mitigation requirements.
The Missoula City-County Health Department has been working closely with Revive Missoula Bar and Restaurants, a coalition of about 70 bar and restaurant owners, to find a balance between helping businesses stay open, while continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The changes for bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos go into effect on Friday.
Changes include eliminating the 10 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants.
The Health Department’s Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, said it’s better to allow bars and restaurants to be open later, while keeping a structured setting.
"I consider that it is a public safety issue, and perhaps a disease transmission issue, for those [people] that can now go to bars that are open until 2 a.m. in neighboring counties and come back into Missoula, having been exposed to less controlled setting,” Leahy said.
There was a statewide requirement that bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m., but Gov. Greg Gianforte removed it when he was put in office. The Missoula City-County Board of Health extended the 10 p.m. restriction in December, to keep it in place over the change of administrations.
There also won’t be a 50% capacity limit, as long as groups are 6-feet from each other and up to eight people can be seated together.
However, Council Member, Amber Sherrill, voiced her concerns.
“Any changes of restrictions always give me pause, but I do feel like these changes are thoughtful. I think they're hitting a good balance of what I feel like, as a city and as a board we've been trying to hit,” Sherrill said.
Customers must order and be served at their tables and business serving alcohol are now required to have a sign at the entrance that includes “Seated Service Only.”
Gaming machines have to be spaced so that customers are 6-feet apart and customers in waiting areas must be spaced out as well.
Revive Missoula’s Erika Peterman thanks the health department for their hard work to please all parties involved.
"It's been a long process for everybody. I think that we can all agree that bars and restaurants have been hit especially hard but we're in total agreement with the motion, as it stands and with the recommendations that have been made.
Customers still can’t mingle with groups at other tables and must be seated or actively going to the restroom, table or an exit.
Masks are still required at all times unless eating or drinking.