MISSOULA, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters, we're bringing you the latest one what Missoula County officials will do regarding those races missing on those registered republican ballots from the primary election. A decision was supposed to come down last week, however an extension has since been granted for the republican party to decide.

Earlier this month Missoula County elections office sent this letter over to the republican party chairman laying out some of those options for them to come to a resolution, but that decision will come down later than voters expected.

Hearing from the Missoula County republican party chairman Vondene Kopetski. Since then, one of those races has been resolved with one of those candidates moving out of the district, hence wasn't eligible by acclamation, that still leaves one more race to resolve. For precinct committee Hellgate 96 east

In the letter elections office originally offered to re-run an election for the missing races. However, ballots would have to be issued to all eligible voters within the precinct regardless of party affiliation because of Montana's open primary and secret ballot.

The committee also has the other two options to either appoint a replacement for the vacant seats or conduct its own internal election process, both must be in accordance with Montana code.

According to the Missoula County election office and the county republican committee a decision ss set to come down in the coming weeks.