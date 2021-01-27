MISSOULA — Public Schools in Missoula are filling back up as the district moves into Phase 2 learning, which means there’s a growing need for essential employees in local schools.
In Phase 2, students are going to school four days a week with shorter days, instead of just two.
The Missoula County Public School District’s Communications Director, Hatton Littman, said they need to hire 50 additional employees.
"All school year we've been running with less staff than we would really like to have, but because we had about half the students in school at any time, we were making due,” Littman said.
She said 35 of the 50 available positions are in elementary schools alone.
"Some of those are Para-professional positions. Those are the folks that support our teachers and students in the classroom. They're essential and we need a lot of them,” Littman said.
She said there’s also high school coaching positions available and a need for more elementary school teachers, as well as custodians.
Littman said that while moving into the next phase may seem like a glimmer of hope, the district's main priority hasn’t changed.
"Our focus is on the two most important things: high-quality instruction and a safe learning environment for our staff and our students. That hasn't changed at all,” she said.
Some of the positions require a teaching license in Montana, or the ability to transfer a license quickly. Other positions require a two-year degree and some don’t require extra degrees.
For more information visit the Missoula County Public School's website.