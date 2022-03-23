MISSOULA -- Kids across Missoula have the week of school to celebrate spring break, but for some, that means less access to nutritious food.
All week long the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is offering grab-and-go meals.
Volunteers were hard at work all morning, whipping up nearly 300 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Volunteer Barb Gilfillan, said she has fun helping out and meeting new people.
"Everybody's got a really good sense of humor and everybody looks for what needs to be pitched in and get a job done so we have a good time," Gilfillan said.
Gilfillan said she personally knows the challenges of buying food when money is tight.
"I was a single mom at one time wondering how to feed my child, working several jobs. So, it's just really important to see these families coming together at the end of their work day and being able to go home and make nutritious meals," she said.
The food bank has a bus that will deliver meals around Missoula from March 18-25. It will stop at the Linda Vista Apartments, UM Sission Apartments and Creekside Apartments, as well as the Travois Village Mobile Home Park and the Future Mobile Home Park to deliver bags of nutritious meals.
The food bank's Interim Co-Executive Director, Jessica Allred, said school meals are one of the only ways some kids get nutritious meals throughout the week.
"They have nutritional guidelines that we follow, but we also want them to be tasty and appetizing for kids. So, we have lots of volunteers every morning who are putting together sandwiches and packing up strawberries and things along those lines, trying to make sure these are super high-quality meals," Alfred said.
Families can also pick up bagged meals at the Food Bank Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gilfillan said if you're thinking about volunteering, you should.
"It's been wonderful. I do bagging in the afternoon's sometimes, and it's just really been nice to meet so many of our clients and staff here they're great. [They] all love the volunteers. We have a good time," Gilfillan said.
School's Out Meal Schedule
- Linda Vista Apartments: 10:30-10:45am
- Sission Apartments: 11-11:20am
- Creekside Apartments: 11:30-11:45am
- Travois Village: 12-12:20pm
- Futura Mobile Homes: 12:35-1pm
EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center
- Monday and Wednesday & Friday: 10am-1pm
- Tuesday & Thursday: 10am-6pm
