Missoula gears up for marathon weekend, volunteers still needed

MISSOULA, Mont. - Thousands of runners will cross the finish line in Missoula's half and full marathons this Sunday after a three year hiatus.

This year's race brought some extra challenges because of all the construction projects around town.

Missoula Marathon Race Director Trisha Drobeck explained organizing logistics took cooperation between different agencies like Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Parks and Recreation and the University of Montana.

This week, renovations at Caras Park finished up as crews took down the fencing and cleaned up the new lawn, mowing and edging.

Race organizers continue to work with MDT to keep the finish line on Beartracks bridge, on a smaller scale, because of the construction.

As they work on final details, they're still asking for volunteers.

“We desperately could use a few more course monitors, which is actually a fun position," Drobeck said. "You get a front row seat, you’re on the corner, you can bring music, you can make signs, you can cheer on the runners, and you get to help locals in the area find a better route for them to move around, so they’re maybe not driving across the course, or you get to help them cross safely.”

This year's race routes did slightly change because of the construction on Beckwith and had to be recertified to ensure accurate distances.

Some areas that'll be impacted Sunday morning are Mullan Road, the Blue Mountain area and Target Range neighborhoods.

On top of the marathons, there's a lot of other ways folks can take part in this weekend's festivities.

The runner's expo and beer run kick off Friday afternoon from Caras Park. On Saturday, runners can participate in a 5K. Then on Sunday, kids will be included with their own version of the marathon, a 1.2 mile route that ends with the same finish line as everyone else.

After three years without the marathon and many unknowns throughout the pandemic, organizers kept the races smaller, capping the marathon at 1,000 runners and the half marathon at 3,000.

Still, Drobeck is encouraging Missoula to come out and support.

“If you live on the course, you can certainly set up a sprinkler, music, have your kids out there, high fives, smiles, claps any of those things are just so appreciated," Drobeck said.

The crowd and volunteers are part of why this marathon is so heavily recognized, earning honors like Best Marathon in the U.S. and named a Top 10 Bucket List Marathon.

Sunday's marathons kick off at 6 a.m. and will run for seven and a half hours, with the course closing at 1:30 p.m.

For a full rundown of this weekend's festivities, click here.