After a year of little to no donations because of the pandemic, local non-profits are excited to bring back their annual fundraiser, Missoula Gives.
"This is a fun drive not just for us but for the whole community," Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank Aaron Brock said.
Over the last year the Missoula Food Bank has been working over time to meet the needs of the community, and now they are asking for your help with a new program aimed at feeding students in need.
"Our goal with Missoula Gives this year is to raise $40,000 for our children nutrition program that takes place during the school day," Brock said.
This new program provides healthy snacks for over 600 kids in at-risk households across the community and school district.
"If we reach that goal it'll make this program easier to sustain this coming year," Brock said.
Through Missoula Gives there is a large variety of non profits you can donate to that have different projects around town from putting snacks in the hands of school children to helping provide transportation for someone in need.
"We give a lot, we give out bikes, we give out parts, we give out helmets, tools even, so a time when the community can give back to us really helps us keep going year round," Executive Director of Free Cycles Bob Giordano said.
Free Cycles just opened their doors for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, and after only doing curbside help for a year they are excited to welcome folks back.
"But now to have people back on site feels really good," Giordano said.
Now that folks coming around again, they are hoping donations follow.
"A typical summer we might have 200 people a day coming through our doors so last year was not that we were providing things outside to maybe ten people a day donations went way down so Missoula Gives is important," Giordano said.
These are only two of over 150 nonprofits you could donate to during Missoula Gives and through the website you can choose to give a little or a lot.
The donation window for the fundraiser lasts through 7 pm Friday.