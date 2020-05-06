UPDATE: Organizers announced Thursday morning that the 2020 events are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
MISSOULA - Even with Montana slowly reopening, certain summer events are still on the fence.
The Missoula Marathon has not yet announced whether or not they will be holding the race this summer, but organizers say if they do cancel those who registered will have four options.
Option 1: Get a 50% refund on you entry fee. That includes any add-on purchases but would exclude processing fees and store purchases.
Option 2: Deferral to 2021 for with fees. If you have already deferred your deferral fee will be refunded and for those who deffered from 2019, will be allowed to defer again to 2021.
Option 3: A virtual marathon. Runners will get metals and shirts mailed to them plus a discount on next years race registration.
Option 4: Runners can donate their entry fee to Run Wild Missoula. All donors will get a tax receipt, plus a discount on next years race registration.
Race organizers are expected to announce their decision Thursday.