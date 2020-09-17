Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR BEAVERHEAD, BIG HORN, BROADWATER, CARBON, CARTER, CASCADE, CUSTER, DEER LODGE, FALLON, FERGUS, FLATHEAD, GALLATIN, GLACIER, GOLDEN VALLEY, GRANITE, JEFFERSON, JUDITH BASIN, LAKE, LEWIS AND CLARK, LINCOLN, MADISON, MEAGHER, MINERAL, MISSOULA, MUSSELSHELL, PARK, PETROLEUM, PONDERA, POWDER RIVER, POWELL, RAVALLI, ROSEBUD, SANDERS, SILVER BOW, STILLWATER, SWEET GRASS, TETON, WHEATLAND, AND YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES IN EFFECT UNTIL 9/18/2020 9 AM DUE TO HEAVY WILDFIRE SMOKE AND ELEVATED PARTICULATE CONCENTRATIONS. THIS ALERT WILL BE UPDATED AGAIN AT 9/18/2020 9 AM. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT PARTICULATES HAVE BEEN TRENDING UPWARDS AND THAT AN EXCEEDENCE OF THE 24 HOUR NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARD (NAAQS) HAS OCCURRED OR MAY OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE. AS OF 9 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BOZEMAN, BUTTE, COLUMBIA FALLS, DILLON, FRENCHTOWN, HAMILTON, LIBBY, MISSOULA, SEELEY LAKE, AND THOMPSON FALLS ARE UNHEALTHY. AS OF 9 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BIRNEY, HELENA, AND WEST YELLOWSTONE ARE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. AS OF 9 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BILLINGS, BROADUS, CUT BANK, GREAT FALLS, LEWISTOWN, MALTA ARE MODERATE. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY AND CHILDREN SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS MODERATE... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT UNUSUALLY SENSITIVE PEOPLE SHOULD CONSIDER REDUCING PROLONGED OR HEAVY EXERTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY AT HTTP://TODAYSAIR.MT.GOV.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MAGGIE RICHARDSON. MAGGIE IS A 15 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6, 110 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BROWN CARHARTT JACKET, BLACK SWEAT PANTS OR JEANS, AND FILA SNEAKERS. MAGGIE HAS A HISTORY OF DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY AND DOES NOT HAVE HER MEDICATIONS WITH HER. THERE IS CONCERN SHE MAY TRY TO HARM HERSELF. SHE IS NEW TO MISSOULA AND DOES NOT HAVE MANY FRIENDS AND IS UNFAMILIAR WITH THE AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MAGGIE PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-452-6300 OR CALL 9-1-1. THANK YOU.