Parents and students assembled by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday to protest the COVID-19 guidelines for high school sporting events.
Jami Wright, a parent of two Frenchtown student athletes organized the protest.
"[The health department] won't allow people to sit outside, to watch a sporting event, but [they will] allow us to go into a bar or a restaurant and watch the game on tv," Wright said.
She doesn't understand why the health department only gives two tickets per student athlete.
"You can only have mom and dad go, step parents don't get to go, grand parents don't get to go," Wright said.
Wyatt Hayes and Brandon Finley were two student athletes from Frenchtown making their voices heard on Thursday afternoon. They're frustrated at the fact that indoor girls volleyball can have more fans than outdoor football.
Ellen Leahy, the director of the health department, said "AA" and "A" football have some of the strictest restrictions.
"We don't agree, on some points, so they have the right to protest that," Leahy said.
She said the restrictions are tougher in Missoula County because of larger school populations.
"I don't make that decision that's the montana high school association, they made that decision," Leahy said.
She said the guidelines are set by the Montana High School Association, the state, local school boards, among other groups.
This week in Missoula, Leahy said COVID-19 confirmed cases tripled. She didn't mention whether restrictions will change as a response.
In the meantime, Hayes and Finley have a message to folks in the community.
"Wear your mask. Wear it when you don't have to. Wear it when you're suppose to. Wear it any given time of the day, cause I want my senior year, I want to finish it, I want to play other sports," Finley said.