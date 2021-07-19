Missoula police trying to ID theft suspect

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Glacier, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, and Teton counties in effect until 12PM 7/20/2021 due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 12PM, Particulate levels in Butte, Cut Bank, and Great Falls are Unhealthy As of 12PM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). * Impacts: Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning. * Thunderstorms: Mainly dry, with some rain under the cores. * Outflow Winds: 35-50 mph. &&