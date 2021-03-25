MISSOULA, Mont. - Three Missoula residents were arrested this week in connection to a double homicide that took place in California in November 2020.
According to a release from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office in California, Bradley Kohorst, 35, was arrested in Phoenix Monday, March 22, 2021. Cory Spurlock, 33, and Orit Oged, 32, were arrested in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Investigators say a snowplow driver found two bodies on the side of a highway north of Bridgeport, California on November 9, 2020. The victims were identified as spouses William and Yesenia Larsen, of Burbank, California. Investigators determined several ex-business associates of the victims had ties to the deaths.
The Mono County District Attorney’s Office put out arrest warrants for Kohorst, Spurlock and Oged.
All three suspects are still jailed and are pending extradition to Mono County, California.