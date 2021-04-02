MISSOULA, Mont. - No injuries and no damaged structures are reported Friday after Missoula Rural Fire District responded to three incidents.
At 2:09 pm Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was dispatched to an out-of-control burn on Arnica Road in the Pattee Canyon area.
When crews arrived, they found approximately a quarter of an acre of grass and brush burning fueled by winds.
MRFD had three engines, a command unit, and was assisted by an engine from Missoula City Fire and two engines from DNRC.
Within 20 minutes crews on scene were able to control the fire and remained on scene for a couple of hours for mop-up. No structures were threatened or damaged.
At 2:16 pm, seven minutes after the Arnica Rd fire dispatch, MRFD was dispatched to another out-of-control burn with a structure threatened on Keil Loop, West of Missoula.
Crews first on scene reported another quarter acre of grass burning.
MRFD had three engines and a command unit on scene.
Crews quickly controlled the fire and no structures were involved.
At 2:49 pm, MRFD was dispatched to the area of MM 97 of I-90 for a fully involved pickup truck on fire.
Frenchtown Fire units that arrived on the scene quickly reported an explosion from the truck fire which ignited a grass fire on the north side of the interstate.
Two MRFD engines, four engines from Frenchtown Fire, an engine from Missoula City Fire and a command unit from both Frenchtown fire and MRFD were on scene fighting both the truck fire and the grass fire.
A closure on I-90 westbound due to the fire backed up traffic for miles while crews worked on the incident MRFD reports.
The truck was a total loss and was carrying welding equipment with acetylene and oxygen which contributed to the explosion.
The grass fire was contained at approximately four acres, and crews remained on the scene for a couple of hours until the fire was mopped up and deemed out. HP remained on scene investigating the vehicle fire.
MRFD reports there were no injuries at all three incidents and no structures were damaged.
“MRFD has responded to several out of control burns in the last couple of days,” MRFD wrote in a release. “We would like to remind people to pay attention to the weather conditions and wind forecasts for the day prior to igniting burns. We are experiencing warm, sunny days with wind and lower humidity levels. The ground level is wet, but grass and brush are burning readily. Please attend your burns at all times and make sure your fires are fully extinguished. Burning is open in Missoula County. All open burns require a permit.”
You can read the full release from MRFD here.