MISSOULA - The Missoula Rural Fire District knocked down a mobile home fire in the area of Buena Vista and Highway 10 near the Missoula International Airport.
The initial call came in around midnight and said that a home was on fire with a person still inside.
Ultimately all people were able to make it out of the fire however one of five dogs may have perished.
When crews arrived on scene they found half of the mobile home completely engulfed in flames. The home sustained a lot of damage and has been deemed a total loss.
The Missoula Rural Fire District was assisted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Emergency Services and a Missoula International Airport Fire apparatus helped you provide a water supply.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be caused by a candle in the bathroom.