MISSOULA -- The International Rescue Committee is working around the clock to help get Afghanistan refugees to safety.
IRC officials said Montana will become home for 10 refugees who are fleeing from Afghanistan, with some to most likely be placed in Missoula.
The committee aims to bring 100 refugees into the state annually. So far, this fiscal year, they've brought thirty refugees into Montana, not including the 10 from Afghanistan.
The IRC's Executive Director for Salt Lake City and Missoula, Natalie El-Deiry, said the refugees they're bringing in are Afghan Special Immigrant visa applicants.
"The refugee resettlement process is quite robust. It can take anywhere from 18 to 36 months under normal circumstances to process refugees," El-Deiry said.
However, these aren't normal circumstances, and IRC officials said that without immediate action, 2021 will be the deadliest year of conflict for Afghans in over a decade.
That's why they're working to expedite the process.
"A lot of them have already had their refugee resentment process underway and so that process is being wrapped up stateside in the United states. Then the goal is to get people into their resettlement communities as quickly as possible," El-Deiry said.
The committee helps refugees with everything, including enrolling kids in school, and getting people jobs and finding housing.
But with a limited availability in Missoula, they're asking anyone who has an open housing unit to contact them.
In a Facebook post, the IRC stated that they're in critical need of support from Missoulians. They're looking for monetary donations and furnishings for refugees as they get settled into their homes.
If you have donations, contact their Development Coordinator, Sarah Howerton, at sarah.howerton@rescue.org.