MISSOULA, Mont. - According to a Facebook post from Missoula Bears, 10 black bears have been killed on roads and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is monitoring grizzly bear activity in the region.
Due to berry loads, bear activity has been more frequent near roadways and railroad tracks. In order to deter bear activity in these and residential areas, you are asked to pick apples and other domestic fruits and contain all other attractants, such as garbage.
FWP has relocated three black bears and are monitoring unconfirmed grizzly bear activity in the Rattlesnake Recreation area. If anyone has a picture of a good grizzly bear track taken in the recreation area you are asked to contact FWP.
FWP says they are monitoring reported grizzly bear activity in the Potomac area as well.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says they have also been busy responding to reports of mountain lion activity in residential areas.