MISSOULA -- A non-profit in Missoula recently got an unexpected surprise in the mail.
Inside a white envelope with cursive handwriting, was a $100,000 check, addressed to Habitat for Humanity.
The donor wishes to stay anonymous, but wants to help the organization tackle Missoula's affordable housing crisis.
Habitat officials said it's one of the largest donations they've ever received.
It'll help them finish building two houses they're currently working on and their goal of building 30 homes a year by 2030.
Habitat for Humanity of Missoula's Director, Heather Harp, was shocked when she found out.
"I was just blown away that somebody in our community was drawn to the story and the leadership in which we are headed," she said. "And of our vision of building more housing and that they wanted to be part of the solution and not be one of those that's always complaining about it."
Harp said the money came at just the right time, when housing material costs are on the rise.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
