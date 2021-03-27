Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Higher gusts are expected between Florence and Stevensville. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&