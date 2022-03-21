PABLO, Mont. - An 11-year-old boy died after an ATV crash near Pablo, Montana Sunday afternoon.
The fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol said the boy was driving the ATV northbound on Canal Road and tried to make a U-turn at Snyder Hill Lane at around 2:50 p.m.
The ATV went off the west side of the road and into an embankment, rolled and caused the driver blunt force trauma.
The driver, of Missoula, was pronounced dead on scene.
