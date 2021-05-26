110 flower baskets hung throughout downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - As part of a tradition that hasn't been skipped in 40 years, downtown Missoula is getting spruced up for the summer season with over a hundred flower baskets going up around town.
The baskets are created by Pink Grizzly and hung up by volunteers and staff from the Downtown Missoula Partnership. It's a team effort and that's just the beginning.
They keep them vibrant and full all summer long by caring for them every single day.
They get watered each morning, as well as at night if the temperature is above 80 degrees. Workers also fertilize and dead-head the flowers throughout the summer.
Noah Durnell is one of the guys responsible for caring for the baskets.
"The flower baskets are pretty much a Missoula staple," Durnell said. "When I go around watering them on the weekends, everyone wants to interact with me. I become the coolest person in Missoula, pretty much."
The Downtown Flower Basket Program happens through the Missoula Downtown Association. It costs a little over $12,000 each year and is funded by MDA dues and community events.
The flowers will be up until about the University of Montana's Homecoming depending on the weather.