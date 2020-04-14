Some dairy producers in Montana are dumping dairy due to the decrease in demand with restaurants and schools being closed. However, some dairy producers are doing some good with their influx of dairy, during challenging times for many.
The Montana Milk Producers Association, which is made up of 29 Hutterite colonies, have donated 3,500 pounds of milk each, equaling about 12,000 gallons in total. The association gave the dairy to the Montana Food Bank Network
, the only statewide food bank.
MFBN's Chief Operations Officer Brent Weisgram said his organization helps 100,000 families with its services, and with the public health crisis, MFBN is seeing an increase in families needing help.
Services at MFBN vary from one place to another, but according to Stephanie Stratton the Chief Programs Officer, the organization's partners are reporting rural communities seeing a 10-20 percent increase in need. Medium-sized communities are averaging about a 15-30 percent increase. The urban areas are experiencing even more at around 25-50 percent.
Weisgram said the milk donations are helpful during a time his organization is seeing more people needing aid.
"Starting this week, additional fresh milk going to Kalispell, Great Falls, Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula. Of course we're working now to get to those smaller communities," Weisgram said. "All those kids and families that used to get their milk at school, and now are at home, hopefully they're able to go to our pantries."
The costs associated with processing the milk have been covered by Cargill Feed and Nutrition, according to Weisgram. Meadow Gold Dairy covered the costs of delivering the dairy to MFBN.
