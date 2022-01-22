FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - The annual kids ice fishing clinic kicked off today at the Frenchtown Pond after being postponed last year due to COVID. Locals were very excited for the annual kid's ice fishing clinic to make it's return.
Steve French, CEO of Youth in the Outdoors, is just one of many community volunteers that work all-year long putting events like this together.
The goal - getting more Montana families exploring the outdoors.
Today it was about learning how to catch fish in the winter. French shared teaching the next generation these outdoor skills and passing on an appreciation for nature, is one of the best things to see on these cold winter days.
"It's just something fun to do, I enjoy and seeing the look on their face when they catch their first fish," said French.
He goes to say, "al ot of these kids that are here now it's been generations through the family everybody ice fishing."
That's why French hopes days like today brings more families together in person and away from the regular distractions of our daily lives.
"Fish don't text, so there's no reason to have your phone on the ice, other than for a picture,' said French.
Families captured some of those moments today, more good news, French is already getting a head start for next year's clinic. You can support more events like this by reaching out to Youth in the Outdoors for donations sponsorship opportunities.
