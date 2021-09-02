13-year-old reported missing from Missoula

 Courtesy Holley O'Brien

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a 13-year-old missing girl.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Turner Street.

According to a comment on the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, her name is  Lyndsey. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue and red hair dyed like the DC character Harley Quinn.

She reportedly last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, cut off jean shorts, light colored socks  and snake skin shoes with white soles.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.

