13-year-old reported missing from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a 13-year-old missing girl.
She was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Turner Street.
According to a comment on the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, her name is Lyndsey. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue and red hair dyed like the DC character Harley Quinn.
She reportedly last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, cut off jean shorts, light colored socks and snake skin shoes with white soles.
If you see her, call 911 immediately.
This article has been updated at 10:24 on Sept. 2, 2021 to include the name and photo of the missing girl.