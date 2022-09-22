UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 8:14 A.M.

The Montana Department of Justice has canceled the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Savannah Omeasoo.

The DOJ said she was found and is safe.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety.

According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds.

Missoula Police said she was last seen walking around 7 p.m. Wednesday night wearing a black sweater, grey sweatpants and red and white shoes.

According to MPD, Omeasoo was highly intoxicated and potentially suicidal.

The alert encouraged anyone with any information on Omeasoo's location to call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.